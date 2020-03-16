Monroe Free Library closed until further notice

In the interest of public health, the Monroe Free Library will be closed until further notice. Patrons who currently have library material borrowed should hold onto it. The library is suspending all fines as of Saturday, March 14.

All library programs scheduled up to March 31st have been cancelled.

They will be rescheduled as appropriate when the library resumes normal operation.

Questions or concerns should be directed to info@monroefreelibrary.org.

Library staff will respond quickly to any inquiries received.

The library's digital collection will remain available 24/7. Visit monroefreelibrary.org and click the EBOOKS button for access.

Updates, including a future opening date will be posted at www.monroefreelibrary.org/emergency-closing.