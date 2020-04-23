Monroe. Empire Diner seeks nominees for free family meals which begin today, April 24

The Empire Diner in Monroe is soliciting nominations from the community to honor first responders, health care workers and essential workers with by giving them a free family meal every day, starting today, April 24.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an unimaginable strain on many families and small businesses," the diner wrote on its Facebook page. “Empire Diner is committed to helping our community the way we know how- a hot meal. Our goal is to provide overworked essential families a break with a family dinner on us. Starting Friday, April 24 we will begin picking a family every day to win.”

All people need to do is visit the diner’s Facebook page, “Empire Diner” and nominate a friend, family member, coworker, etc. who could use a night off from cooking and pick up dinner for their family.

To nominate someone, simply tag them on the diner’s post and tag on the original post on the Empire Diner page, not on a shared post. The diner is also asking people to share its post to make more people aware of how it wants to honor deserving families.

Already, in only 14 hours on Thursday morning after the post first lunched Wednesday night, that post is populated with more than 100 nominees representing virtually all sectors of the essential business sector in addition to health care, law enforcement, teaching and EMS families.

- Nancy Kriz