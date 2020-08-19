Monroe. Empire Diner and Lions Club to host fund raiser to feed hungry children

If you’re planning to eat out or take out next Tuesday, Aug. 25, consider a visit to the Empire Diner, where a portion of your meal’s cost will go to benefit Dinners4KidsOC, a charity to benefit child hunger in our area.

Sponsored jointly by the Monroe Lions Club and the Empire Diner, 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal will be committed to Dinners4KidsOC.

Dinners4KidsOC enables children to receive restaurant-quality microwaveable meals to children who have been identified as at risk due to financial and other considerations.

Empire Diner creates dinners enough for six meals per week, per child, which are then delivered by a dedicated team of volunteers.

While the program has launched in Monroe, it is planned to be rolled out to the towns of Chester and Warwick.

“We hope that everyone will stop by, either to eat inside, outside, take out or for delivery and help to donate to such a worthy cause,” said Empire Diner owner Dave Wenger. “It’s a win-win when you can eat well and feel good about it.”

The Empire Diner is located at 797 Route 17M and the phone number is (845) 782-2244. The promotion will run all day on the 25th from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about Dinners4KidsOC, visit www.dinners4kids.org.