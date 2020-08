The Dial-A-Bus Express Route will resume Saturday service on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Express Route remains available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Express route fares are:

$1 per person for each stop; and

$0.50 per person for seniors and disabled.

Exact change only as drivers cannot give back change.

For more information, contact Dial-A-Bus at (845) 783-6222.

You also can find our more at the Monroe Town website at www.monroeny.org.