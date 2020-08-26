Monroe. Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members

The Monroe Chamber of Commerce recently met at Town Hall to welcome its newest members. The Chamber of Commerce, working with the Town of Monroe, Village of Monroe and Village of Harriman, continue to bring ideas to fruition in support of small businesses. Congratulations to the following new members on their willingness to make an impact in the community: David Wenger, Jennifer Phillips-Carrillo, Sosie Kirian Coopersmith, Rebecca Taylor-Miola, Tyler Sloboda and Michael Vespa. Photo provided by Town of Monroe.