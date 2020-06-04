x
Monroe. Black Lives Matter

04 Jun 2020 | 09:43
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    Organizers of Sunday’s rally were Monroe-Woodbury High School Alumni. Left front: Tyjai Lewis, Rich Toro, Suhi Saran, Shelby Seth and David Eantos; Left back: Julianna Trentin, Chris Omar, Sky Arroyo, Torry McCoy, Marc Futo and Josh Berdecia. Photos by Frances Ruth Harris.
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    Yaribel Mercedes' sign: Legalize Blackness
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    Iris Conques said she pulled her sign up from her lawn and came to the rally to walk.
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    The third time around the ponds.
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    The signs say it all.
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    Jermaine Paul spoke to the crowd after three times around the park. People said it was an "amazing turnout."
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    Alexis Simonetti's and Rosa Ferrara's sign: No One if Free When Others are Oppressed
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    Micha Miranda and Tas Killian: Stop Police Brutality
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    Pictured from left to right: The Rev. David Rider, the administrator of Sacred Heart Church; Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. Rider said he wanted to be "a peaceful presence of support." Neuhaus said: "The policeman would not have been charged with murder without 1) body cams and 2) protests. It's clear as day. The only thing we can do is learn from this."
    Monroe. Black Lives Matter
    From left to right: Sal Scancarello and Mike McGinn, both town of Monroe councilmen; Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus; Orange County Legislator Pete Tuohy; and Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone.

The organizers of Black Lives Matter rally in Monroe last Sunday were Monroe-Woodbury High School almuni who said they were “striving to bring awareness to George Floyd’s death as well as countless others lost to unjustified police violence and the systemic racism that takes place across the U.S. We are doing this to bring awareness and to rally for solidarity. This is a peaceful demonstration and we denounce any rumors being spread by certain members of the Monroe community that say otherwise.”

Online: Photographer Judy Ronay shares her photos and thoughts regarding Sunday’s Black Lives Matter demonstration in Monroe: “I needed to document these images”