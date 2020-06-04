Monroe. Black Lives Matter

The organizers of Black Lives Matter rally in Monroe last Sunday were Monroe-Woodbury High School almuni who said they were “striving to bring awareness to George Floyd’s death as well as countless others lost to unjustified police violence and the systemic racism that takes place across the U.S. We are doing this to bring awareness and to rally for solidarity. This is a peaceful demonstration and we denounce any rumors being spread by certain members of the Monroe community that say otherwise.”
