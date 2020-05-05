Monroe. April showers better bring a lot of May flowers

Though not snow, First Due Weather at the Compound, the hyperlocal Facebook weather service, reminds us that April will be remembered as both wet and windy.

“The compound observed 17 days with wet weather and measured 5.65 inches of rain in the rain bucket,” the site wrote. “Our annual average rainfall for April is about 3.9 inches.”

Several days had wind advisories, including a high wind watch and warning during the month.

Some of those days included snow showers, hail and even a flood watch.

“Wait, we had at least one day with a rainbow, too,” FDW wrote. “After a couple average to warmer days to start May it looks to become cooler than average, overall, through at least the middle of the month.”

The site has over 11,770 followers who look to it for often live time updates.

And, as of Tuesday evening, FDW advised followers that it’s possible to see record-setting snow showers for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend.

Really?

As FDW often reminds people: “Keep watching.”

- Nancy Kriz