Monroe. An exhausting 306-foot parade

It’s probably wise to arrive early for New York’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade, scheduled to begin Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. and end a few minutes later.

Step-off for the 306-foot long parade starts at Shortline/Smoke Shoppe on Millpond Parkway in Monroe and ends at Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, where the exhausted marchers and parade-goers can buy corned beef and cabbage and libations.

Allison Murphy, a 2016 Monroe-Woodbury graduate, will make her third appearance as parade grand marshal. In addition to her skills as a short parade organizer, she is now a student at City University of New York majoring in disability studies.

Parade-goers are encouraged to bring their kids, pets and cameras.