Middletown. Senators Metzger and Skoufis offices now open for in-person appointments

New York State Senators Jen Metzger and James Skoufis are once again now offering in-person meetings by appointment at their district office as the Region enters phase three of reopening.

All offices will also continue to be available to constituents remotely by phone, email, and through virtual appointments as they have been since the start of the pandemic.

Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, Metzger and Skoufis and staff in their respective offices worked remotely to provide service to constituents. Their offices worked to help constituents navigate the Department of Labor’s unemployment insurance system, and provided other forms of needed assistance.

“Working remotely didn’t slow our office down one bit, but I very much miss meeting with constituents to discuss their ideas and concerns, and I am glad to get back to in-person office appointments,” said Metzger.

“These past several months, our office has helped nearly 4,000 people get their unemployment benefits and countless others navigate through this turbulent time,” said Skoufis. “While we will certainly continue to offer assistance online or by phone.”

To request an appointment Metzger, fill out a meeting request form at http://bitly.com/senatormetzger or call her Middletown office at 845-344-3311, or her Liberty office at 845-292-0215.

To request an appointment with Skoufis, email skoufis@nysenate.gov or call his office at 845-567-1270. Appointments will be available in both his Newburgh and North Rockland offices.

All visitors and staff will be required to wear face coverings and both offices will follow social-distancing protocols during appointments. Face coverings will be provided if individuals do not have them. Hand sanitizer will be available and offices will regularly disinfect between appointments.