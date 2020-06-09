Middletown. Online summer camp for children

SUNY Orange has partnered with Black Rocket, an online educational provider, to deliver week-long virtual technology enrichment experiences this summer for children between the ages of 8 and 14 to learn more about coding while connecting with friends.

These weekly, five-day virtual tech camps run online from June 29 through Aug. 14. From conception to creation, students can demonstrate their creative masterpieces to the world at the end of each week.

The programs mirror real-life experiences and the collaborative nature of the coding design process. Students will work in pairs or teams for most of the program.

Classes include: 3D Game Design with Unity; Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite® Style Video Game; JavaScript Developer Jam; Make Your First Video Game; Minecraft® Animators; Pokémon® Masters: Designers & 3D Makers Unite; Rocket Kart Racers: Design A Mario Kart® Style Game; and more.

Course costs range from $149 to $159 per student per week.

In addition to the tech courses offered through Black Rocket, SUNY Orange will offer Virtual Nature’s Classroom geared toward children 8 years old and up.

Students will learn about plants and flowers and their uses, explore the natural surroundings outside their home, and learn about what can be found in nature to make art, food, and fun.

Cost is only $20 per family.

To learn more or register, visit http://www.sunyorange.edu/summeryouth or email cape@sunyorange.edu.