Maria Patrizio declares a victory in the Independence primary for Family Court Judge

On Friday July 10, the Orange County Board of Elections certified the results of the June 23 third-party primaries in the race for Orange County Family Court judge between Democrat Maria Patrizio and Republican incumbent Carol Klein.

Patrizio won victories in the Working Families and Green primaries, while Klein secured wins in the Libertarian and the Conservative primaries.

The largest primary of the day was for the Independence party line. Th Orange County Independence Party had endorsed Klein, a 20-year incumbent. More than 60 percent of Independence Party voters cast their ballots for Patrizio, who is supervising attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Orange County.

According to the Democrat’s campaign, Patrizio decided to petition for every third-party ballot line because she believes that the problems families face in Family Court, such as inefficiency and lack of civility, can be solved by electing a judge who has the temperament and compassion to effectively solve such problems.

“I would like to offer my deepest gratitude to the dozens of volunteers who made over 12,000 calls to voters on my behalf,” Patrizio said in the press release detailing the Board of Election’s certification of the votes. “It is inspiring to see such a high level of interest in a judicial race. I decided to seek a diverse array of party lines because I believe that the courtroom is no place for political games. My victory ... is validation that my vision of a more kind, compassionate and efficient Family Court makes sense to Orange County voters.”

In November, Patrizio’s name will appear on the Democratic, Working Families, Green and Independence Party lines. Klein’s name will be on the Republican, Conservative and Libertarian lines.