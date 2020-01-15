M-W school officials: 'We need your help'

Since 2018, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District has been actively involved in a strategic planning process that resulted in a multi-year district wide plan.

The plan includes guiding principles and goals that support the vision and mission adopted by the Board of Education, with a long term goal of inspiring success in our students.

Year three

As the district begins year three of the five-year process, school officials are once again asking the school community to share insights and ideas in an online survey.

The school district distributed the first anonymous survey in January 2018 to all members of the community. This survey resulted in more than 6,000 responses from parents, students, staff and community members.

Responses from the initial survey served as the driving force behind the formation of four task forces: Curriculum and Instruction; Social Emotional Wellness; Student Engagement; and Communications.

The task forces are comprised of students, staff, parents and community members and are charged with deeper examination of these topics. Ultimately, they make recommendations to the district’s Strategic Planning Core Team.

New initiatives

Since the inception of the strategic planning process, the district has introduced new social/emotional initiatives district wide; implemented enhanced communication strategies among its buildings and with the broader community; and has established regular meetings with students to hear first-hand the issues they are facing.

There is more work to be done and the district needs the community’s help in identifying next steps. School officials are are encouraging all students (grades 3-12), staff, family members, business owners and community members to complete an anonymous online survey, identical to the one distributed in 2018.

Responses to this online survey will help the district assess the work it has been been doing. The survey responses will further help identify the district’s strengths and weaknesses and guide district leaders as it continues to evaluate focus areas in years to come.

Responses will remain anonymous

Please be assured that survey responses will remain anonymous and be compiled by PLC Associates, Inc., a consulting firm that is serving as an advisor to the district throughout the strategic planning process.

“We have learned so much in the past few years from the work we have done as a result of the first survey,” said Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez. “I encourage members of the community to please take a few minutes to complete the survey and help us to continue this important work.

"This exchange of information is critical to the strategic planning process as it helps us identify key areas that require attention," Rodriguez added. "We are committed to doing what is right by our students and the community and we need your help."