x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

M-W school officials: 'We need your help'

Central Valley. Beginning Friday, Jan. 17, the school district will once again be encouraging Monroe-Woodbury residents to complete an anonymous, online survey to help guide the district's strategic planning process.

Central Valley /
15 Jan 2020 | 08:41
    M-W school officials: 'We need your help'
    “We have learned so much in the past few years from the work we have done as a result of the first survey,” said Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez. “I encourage members of the community to please take a few minutes to complete the survey and help us to continue this important work.

Since 2018, the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District has been actively involved in a strategic planning process that resulted in a multi-year district wide plan.

The plan includes guiding principles and goals that support the vision and mission adopted by the Board of Education, with a long term goal of inspiring success in our students.

Year three

As the district begins year three of the five-year process, school officials are once again asking the school community to share insights and ideas in an online survey.

The school district distributed the first anonymous survey in January 2018 to all members of the community. This survey resulted in more than 6,000 responses from parents, students, staff and community members.

Responses from the initial survey served as the driving force behind the formation of four task forces: Curriculum and Instruction; Social Emotional Wellness; Student Engagement; and Communications.

The task forces are comprised of students, staff, parents and community members and are charged with deeper examination of these topics. Ultimately, they make recommendations to the district’s Strategic Planning Core Team.

New initiatives

Since the inception of the strategic planning process, the district has introduced new social/emotional initiatives district wide; implemented enhanced communication strategies among its buildings and with the broader community; and has established regular meetings with students to hear first-hand the issues they are facing.

There is more work to be done and the district needs the community’s help in identifying next steps. School officials are are encouraging all students (grades 3-12), staff, family members, business owners and community members to complete an anonymous online survey, identical to the one distributed in 2018.

Responses to this online survey will help the district assess the work it has been been doing. The survey responses will further help identify the district’s strengths and weaknesses and guide district leaders as it continues to evaluate focus areas in years to come.

Responses will remain anonymous

Please be assured that survey responses will remain anonymous and be compiled by PLC Associates, Inc., a consulting firm that is serving as an advisor to the district throughout the strategic planning process.

“We have learned so much in the past few years from the work we have done as a result of the first survey,” said Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez. “I encourage members of the community to please take a few minutes to complete the survey and help us to continue this important work.

"This exchange of information is critical to the strategic planning process as it helps us identify key areas that require attention," Rodriguez added. "We are committed to doing what is right by our students and the community and we need your help."

The surveys
The survey should take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete and will be available from Friday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 9.
Students in grades 3-12 will have an opportunity to complete the survey during school hours.
For families with out-of-district placement students, please check the “other” box when asked to identify a school building, and then fill out only what is applicable to you.
When you get to Step 4 of the survey, the questions are open ended and we invite you to share information about your personal experiences.
Please select the appropriate link below and complete the survey:
For residents/business people in the community:
2020 M-WCSD Community Member Engagement Survey
2020 M-WCSD Community Member Engagement Survey – español
For parents/guardians: 2020 M-WCSD Parent/Family Engagement Survey
2020 M-WCSD Parent/Family Engagement Survey – español
For students:
Grades 3-5 – 2020 Elementary Student Grades 3-5 Student Survey
Grades 6-12 – 2020 Secondary Student Survey Grades 6-12 Student Survey
For district employees:
Faculty and Administration – 2020 M-WCSD School Performance Survey
Support staff – 2020 M-WCSD Support Services Survey
If you prefer a hard copy, call the district communications office at 845-460-6200 ext. 6262 or email your name and mailing address to communications@mw.k12.ny.us.