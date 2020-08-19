x
Indian Point Sirens in Orange County to be tested on Aug. 26

19 Aug 2020 | 07:19
    Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan. Source: Daniel Case (Wikimedia Commons).
Orange County Commissioner of Emergency Services Brendan Casey and Deputy Commissioner Alan Mack advise residents that a full-volume test of the Indian Point Energy Center siren system will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, throughout the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) around Indian Point, including the sirens in Orange County.

During this full-system activation test, sirens will sound simultaneously for four minutes. The sirens will sound at full-volume for the entire duration of the test. No action on the part of the public is necessary or required for this drill.

If the sirens were sounded during an actual emergency, residents would listen to an Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information and instructions about any action to be taken. Sounding the sirens is a signal for residents to listen to EAS broadcasts for important information. It is NOT a signal to evacuate.

“We test the Indian Point sirens in Orange County throughout the year to ensure that they work in the event of an emergency,” said Orange County Radiological Officer Shannon Fisher.

The Indian Point Energy Center, located in Buchanan, is a nuclear powered electric generating facility on the east bank of the Hudson River in Westchester County, close to portions of Rockland, Putnam, and Orange counties.

For more information, refer to the Orange County Indian Point Emergency Guide Are you ready? or visit Orange County’s Department of Emergency Management at www.orangecountygov.com/dem.

Twenty-three sirens
There are a total of 172 sirens located within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) surrounding Indian Point, included 23 in Orange County.
The sirens are spaced the way they are in order to meet minimum decibel levels specified by NRC and FEMA. Here are the locations:
101 Hamilton Street Ordnance Road, USMA, West Point
102 Mineral Springs Road Gadri Road, Cornwall
103 Route 32 Maple Road, Woodbury
104 Route 293 Camp Natural Bridge Road, USMA, West Point
105 2 Carpenter Drive Skyline Drive, Woodbury
106 Maher Lane Melody Lane South, Harriman
107 Baileytown Road (Camp Manitou) Route 6 ,Harriman State Park
108 Queensboro Maintenance Yard Route 6, Harriman State Park
109 Day Camp (T-14) Tiorati Brook Road, Harriman State Park
110 Camp Sunrise Road Arden Valley Road ,Harriman State Park
111 377 Main Street /Cozzens Avenue, Highland Falls
112 Corbin Hill Road Route 9W, Fort Montgomery
113 Old New York 218 Wilson Court, Highland Falls
114 164 Mine Road Old Mine Road, Fort Montgomery
115 O.C. Transfer Station, Route 293 ,Highlands
116 Route 32 Old State Route 32, USMA, West Point
117 Bog Meadow Road Route 293, Black Rock Forest
118 Route 9W Angola Road, Cornwall
119 Lake Skenonte Dam Lake Sebago Beach, Harriman State Park
120 Stahahe Road Orange County Route 106, Harriman State park
121 Arden Road Valley Road, Harriman State park
122 Seven Lakes Drive Lake Tiorati Circle, Harriman State Park
123 Lucky Park Rec. Area East Village Road,Tuxedo