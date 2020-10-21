‘I’m from the PTA. Did you order some birds?’

By Nancy Kriz

Judgment day for those pesky, unwanted Canada geese which populate the area is nearing, thanks to flocks of pink flamingos that have migrated to the Monroe-Woodbury area with the goal of raising a lot of money for a good cause.

Their unexpected arrival to any home supports the work of the 2021 Monroe-Woodbury All-Night Graduation Party Committee, which is raising money to provide the best possible party for the Monroe-Woodbury Class of 2021.

While the merits of cackling geese lounging on lawns are open for discussion, these flamingos have a better reputation because they’re quieter and cleaner than their Northern compadres.

They’re also plastic. And, that’s what makes it so much fun.

The committee, which officially began its work in September, is looking at a variety of ways to raise money for next June’s party. One of its current efforts is overseeing the faux flamingo flocking program, designed to surprise the recipient and/or mark a special occasion.

Clandestine operations

The flamingo “flamboyance” (yes, this is really what a group of flamingoes is called) is based out of a heated garage at an undisclosed location within the Monroe-Woodbury School District. Their well-being is assured until the nighttime missions of traveling to their intended destinations takes place.

A special team of high school PTA “flockers” is responsible for delivery. The Photo News agreed to not reveal their names because, well ... they’re involved in clandestine operations. Identifying them may put their nighttime missions at risk.

138 pink flamingos so far

The chief of flocking operations said flocking has become so popular that on many nights, there’s often five concurrent excursions taking place.

“There’s a ‘flock’ for pretty much any reason, whether it’s a birthday, good luck or even a new driver’s license,” the chief said. “We inherited a flamboyance of 40 flamingos from the prior year, and acquired 48 more. We became so busy that we were able to get another 50. Our volunteers sign up for a schedule and pick the location to go. I have the flamboyances ready when they arrive and off they go to flock that evening.”

Special signs often accompany the plastic birds when they come to roost for an approximate 48-hour period, along with a printed message if flockers wish their intentions to be known to the recipient. Many deliveries remain anonymous just to add to the fun.

“We’ve kicked it up a notch from what past committees have done and added more fun,” the chief said. “It’s created a lot of excitement.”

Flocking opportunities start at $10 for a flamboyance of 12; a large flock of 24 is $20; and $25 for 36 birds.

Surprise, surprise, surprise

The element of surprise is key to these covert plans, but flockers already found themselves in awkward situations.

For example, chief said:

During one flocking mission, the homeowner’s sprinkler system went off, soaking the flocker while the installation was in action.

Motion detector lights often go off, causing flockers to temporarily flee.

Flockers often have to chase deer, rabbits and foxes away in order to place the flamingos in the ground.

Some homes have no mailboxes or numbers on their doors to confirm the flocker is at the right house.

Neighbors sometimes see what’s happening and come to watch, forcing flockers to send them away so as to not spoil the surprise.

‘Who are you?’

Flocking is supposed to be s surprise, meaning people in the house shouldn’t know about it.

But, the chief recalled one flocking mission where flamingos were placed at a darkened house. The birds were being strategically placed in the requested location when the upstairs window of the house quickly opened and a loud, booming voice yelled: “Who are you? What are you doing here?”

Quickly, the chief realized an answer needed to be given ... and fast.

The quickest response was: “I’m from the PTA. Did you order some birds?”

The mission was salvaged when the homeowner’s wife came to the window, assuring her husband the flocking was legitimate.

“After that scary incident, we changed the order form, asking the sender to let the house getting flocking know that somebody’s coming,” said the chief, who sometimes brings a flocking apprentice on a mission. “But everyone who has received them has embraced it as being in good fun.”

Snow birds

So far, the flocking project has raised about $2,000 toward the party. The hope is for that number to double or even triple by June.

“We’re very grateful for the support, especially during these challenging times,” said the chief. “We’re trying to raise funds to give the Class of 2021 the best party we can.”

For now, flocking operations are planned to continue until the ground freezes.

“Once we’re done in the fall, we will return in the spring when the ground thaws,” the chief said. “The birds need to be back to do what they are meant to do. During the winter months, they need a little rest.”

Those who want to schedule a flocking should email to 2021mwangp@gmail.com.

Is the chief worried about competing with the Canada geese?

“No,” was the answer. “Ours are cuter and they don’t make a mess.”