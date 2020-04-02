Hudson Valley. Schumer, Gillibrand announce federal funding for health centers

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced this week $2,226,049 in federal funding for parts of New York, including the Hudson Valley.

The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be used to support health centers providing care to communities affected by COVID-19. Among the health centers to receive funding were:

Cornerstone Family Healthcare in New City: $85,034

Ezras Choilim Health Center Inc. in Kiryas Joel: $64,308

Hudson River Healthcare, Inc., which has offices throughout the Hudson Valley: $319,417

Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, Inc.: $137,640

Open Door Family Medical Center, Inc., which has offices in Westchester, Putnam and Ulster counties: $138,952

Refuah Health Center, Inc., which officials in Spring Valley and South Fallsburgh: $110,273