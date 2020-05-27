Hudson Valley. 'Recovery Kits' delivered to health care workers

This week, Senator James Skoufis, (D-Hudson Valley) delivered “Recovery Kits” to healthcare workers at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital and Cornerstone Family Healthcare.

The “Recovery Kits” included hand-written letters from students throughout the Senate District who participated in “Project Gratitude,” a letter-writing campaign that Skoufis launched at the beginning of the pandemic; snacks; coffee and tea packets; Chapstick and lotion.

The hope is that these items will bring a moment of wellness to health care workers during recovery time after their shifts.

“These health care organizations have been inundated with COVID-19 patients and this was our way of expressing some gratitude for all they’ve sacrificed for us the past few months,” Skoufis said. “We partnered with students to get a message of thanks out to workers through our letter-writing campaign, as well as supplied them with some self-care items to help them through the day.”

Joan Cusack-McGuirk, president and CEO of Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, said, “Senator Skoufis has been shoulder-to-shoulder with me, six-feet apart, throughout this. Whether it be locally or at the state level, anytime I needed assistance, Senator Skoufis has been there.”

Linda Muller, president and CEO of Cornerstone Family Healthcare added: “These Recovery Kits are a wonderful example of our community working together during these trying times and are greatly appreciated by our entire team.”

Skoufis continues to encourage constituents to reach out to his office at skoufis@nysenate.gov and 845-567-1270 if they need assistance.