Highland Mills. Woodbury Public Library’s adult and family summer 2020 events

Join in any or all of the summer programming at the Woodbury Public Library:

WPL Movie Picks Videos (June 26 – Aug. 28)

Family movies to watch recommended by Movies To Go/The Haunted Barn Museum. Selections are based on the “Imagine Your Story” theme of the week’s Summer Reading Program. New post every Friday at 4 p.m. on www.facebook.com/WoodburyLibrary.

Many titles available through the library’s digital catalog or via the Hoopla and Kanopy apps you can download from the Woodbury Public Library website.

Where In Woodbury? Family photo contest (July 1 - Aug. 19)

A new photo will be posted at www.facebook.com/WoodburyLibrary/ at 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Be the first to post your comment with the correct ID of the Highland Mills or Central Valley location in the photo and win prizes.

Art @ Your Library Virtual Gallery (July 1 - Aug. 31)

Visit www.woodburypubliclibrary.org/ and enjoy a gallery of works created by various artists in differing mediums. A collection of visual inspiration - a complement to our summer reading program: “Imagine Your Story.”

Get outdoors with the library (July 1 – 31)

StoryWalk: Stroll the sidewalk at our Central Valley branch and enjoy a bilingual picture book story.

Poetry promenade: Series I: Stroll around the exterior of our Highland Mills Branch and enjoy the poems on display.

StoryWalk at The Rez. During your visit to The Rez, enjoy a picture book story by the playground equipment. You must have a valid 2020 Park Pass to enter the park.

Poetry at the Park (Earle Reservoir): Series I - Take a leisurely walk on the paved path leading into the Rez and soothe both body and mind with the poetry on display.

Puzzle Fun. Mental exercises with Gary Ciesla, a Facebook live event (July 7, 7 to 8 p.m.)

Become a Puzzle Master at this Online FAMILY program at www.facebook.com/WoodburyLibrary. Gary Ciesla will tease your mind with ciphers and secret codes. Specially created puzzles based on the “Imagine Your Science Story” theme of the Summer Reading Program.

Stories Are Adventures with David Neilsen,” Facebook live event (July 14, 7 to 8 p.m.)

Author/actor/storyteller David Neilsen leads this Online FAMILY program at www.facebook.com/WoodburyLibrary. Newly created especially for Woodbury Public Library based on the “Imagine Your Adventure Story” theme of the Summer Reading Program.

“Railroad Town: Middletown NY” FaceBook Live Video Premiere (July 21, 7-7:15 p.m.)

The first in our “Imaginings through History” video shorts series. Connections forged by rail and ingenuity. www.facebook.com/WoodburyLibrary/

“Immigrant Eyes” FaceBook Live Video Premiere (July 28, 7 to 7:15 p.m.)

The second in our “Imaginings through History” video shorts series. Dreams of a new life and the people who built them into realities! https://www.facebook.com/WoodburyLibrary/

WPL Café Virtual Social Hour (Every Friday 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; no session July 3)

A weekly ongoing informal online get together via Zoom - we talk about books, movies, music, poetry, writing, gardening, any and all topics. A chance to “see” one another and catch up.

For more details, visit www.woodburypubliclibrary.org.