Highland Mills. Town of Woodbury to fill vacant elected tax collector seat

After more than 30 years of service, Woodbury Tax Collector Carol Herb has submitted her retirement papers effective Dec. 31.

The Town of Woodbury is required under state law to fill this position with a person who is qualified to run for election in Woodbury.

The “appointment to fill the vacant elected position will be effective Jan. 1, 2021, and the position is paid $12,000 for the year and qualifies for health and dental benefits.

The person appointed to the position must be a Woodbury resident and qualified to run for election under the New York State Public Officers Law regulations.

In order to remain in the position after 2021, the person would need to run and successfully win an election in November 2021, which would result in a four-year term to elected office.

Although not required to be appointed, the person should have a firm grasp of accounting. Anyone interested in the position will need to send a letter to Supervisor Frank Palermo at supervisor@woodburyny.us or PO Box 1004, Highland Mills, NY 10930 by Oct. 30.