Harriman. The generosity of the Harriman community shows itself again

Village of Harriman /
09 Sep 2020 | 09:15
    This photo shows this year’s results of annual school supplies donation drive organized by the Village of Harriman. “I would like to thank everyone who donated these school supplies,” Harriman Mayor Stephen Welle said. “People were very generous this year and I am sure that it will be appreciated.” Photo provided by the Village of Harriman.
