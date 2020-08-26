Harriman. The Cake Lady is must more than any ingredient

Sharyn Sherman has been baking her way into people’s hearts for the last 35 years. Hence, the name: The Cake Lady.

What started out as a hobby has evolved into her first retail business

“ I love what I do,” Sherman said, “and there’s nothing better then the joy I get from people enjoying my desserts”

Sherman arrives in Harriman with considerable props.

For instance, famed chef Gordon Ramsay declared her carrot cake “the best he’s ever had.”

And then the Bergen Record raved about her cupcakes she has supplied (together with cakes and pies) to some of the best restaurants in Bergen, Rockland and Orange counties. She also has a loyal following.

Sherman said she is thrilled about landing in Harriman and has been overwhelmed by the reception that she’s received from the community.

“Thank you so much for the warm welcome and the incredible feedback,” she said.

The Cake Lady Dessert & Cafe, located at 88 Route 17M in Harriman, is open Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon.