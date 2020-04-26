Harriman. Harriman State Park is closed

Harriman State Park is closed to incoming traffic and visitors, according to Tuxedo Park Mayor David C. McFadden.

The mayor added the following in an email he sent out Sunday afternoon, April 26:

Seven Lakes Drive remains open. Roadside parking is prohibited.

Until further notice, the following roads will be closed:

Exit 16 off the Palisades Interstate Parkway

Lake Welch Drive to St. Johns Road

Tiorati Brook Road

Routte 106 from Kanawauke Circle to Route 17

Arden Valley Road

Perkins Memorial Drive

Exit 19 off the Palisades Interstate Parkway