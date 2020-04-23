Happy birthday, Valentina

Monroe resident Kyleen Serrano-Diaz shared this photo she took of her daughter Kariana Diaz wishing her BF Valentina Yankova a "Happy 12th Birthday." Valentina turned 12 on April 15. The girls haven't seen each other since March 12. They miss each other very much. "I was able to capture a special moment," Kyleen wrote. "Although it made me smile, it also brought tears to my eyes. Different times ... Uncertain Times ... Scary Times ... Social Distancing ... Birthday Brigades ... Virtual Meetups ... Quarantine 2020."