Goshen. Ten thousand surgical masks donated to Orange County first responders, medical personnel

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus accepted 10,000 donated surgical masks from the American Chinese United Cared Alliance (ACUC) to be used by the county during its fight against COVID-19.

The ACUC donated an additional 5,000 surgical masks to both Assemblyman Colin Schmitt and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec, and a supply of personal protective equipment to Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown.

“This generous donation from the ACUC will provide important protection to our first responders and health-care workers,” Neuhaus said. “The county thanks the ACUC for their generous donation during this crucial time.”

Neuhaus said that the surgical masks will be distributed by the Division of Emergency Management to first responders, medical facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, and assisted living facilities. The Emergency Operations Center was activated in response to the COVID-19 outbreak on March 5 and has remained fully staffed every day since, which is its longest ongoing emergency response operation since it opened in 2008.

The ACUC is a tri-state coalition made up of more than 100 Chinese American and overseas Chinese organizations. Members of the ACUC include charitable entities, businesses, alumni associations and other Chinese cultural, religious, and professional groups and individuals.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the ACUC has contributed more than $2 million to fighting the disease with funding and PPE donations.