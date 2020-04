The Orange County Commissioners of Elections would like to inform voters that the date of the federal Presidential Primary has been changed.

“Any presidential primary to be held on April 28, 2020, shall be postponed and rescheduled for June 23, 2020.”

This was announced by Executive Order 202.12 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

If you should need any information from the office, call (845) 360-6500.