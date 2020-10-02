Goshen. Orange County to host a virtual organ donor drive Oct. 5 to Oct. 9

Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt and LiveOnNY are hosting a virtual organ donor drive from Monday, Oct. 5, to Friday, Oct. 9.

Approximately 160 Orange County residents are on the transplant list awaiting organs. According to LiveOnNY, New York ranks 50th in the nation in percent of residents who are registered organ donors.

About 32 percent of New Yorkers are registered as organ donors, but more than 90 percent support organ donation.

One organ donor can save up to eight lives and one tissue donor can improve the lives of up to 50 people.

More than one million lifesaving and life-improving tissue and corneal transplants are performed each year.

It only takes a few minutes to sign a donor form, and that decision can save a life. Anyone over the age of 16 can register to be a donor.

For more information about the virtual organ drive, go to donatelife.ny.gov/ref/LiveOnNYDD143.