Goshen. Orange County Sheriff temporarily halts jail visitation

The new coronavirus that was first detected in China is now spreading worldwide.

This virus causes CoVID-19 and can lead to fever, cough and shortness of breath. There are thousands of confirmed cases in a growing number of countries internationally and the virus is now spreading in the United States.

Although there are no confirmed cases in Orange County at this time, Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, in consultation with the Orange County Commissioner of Health, Dr. Irina Gelman, has taken the preventative measure of temporarily halting contact visitations at the Orange County Correctional Facility to safeguard inmates as well as staff.

Clergy and attorneys needing access to parishioners or clients should contact 845-291-7682 to pre-arrange appointments for admittance.

Arrangements for such visits remain at the discretion of the sheriff based on health-related circumstances as the sheriff may reasonably fix.

The Sheriff’s Office is also exploring internet-based video visitation and will update if such visitation is able to be offered.

Additional information about the status of visitation and/or internet-based visitation may be found through the Sheriff’s social media pages, the Renovo site, or local press outlets.