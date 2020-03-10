x
Goshen. Monroe-Woodbury Odyssey of the Mind team headed to state tournament in April

10 Mar 2020 | 09:07
    Monroe-Woodbury High School's "Net Working" Division 3 team wins first place. Left to right: Coach Kaitlin Blumberg, Jack Kralik, Dylan Wright, Alexi Berges, Fiona Leitner, Amara Leitner and Sophia Baer. ( Photos provided by Rebecca Lindland)
    Monroe-Woodbury student Jamie Calub is recognized with an OMER’s Award for her 2020 New York State Odyssey of the Mind state pin and state spinner pin designs.
    Alexi Berges, a Monroe-Woodbury High School senior, is recognized with a Graduating Senior Pin.

On Saturday, March 7, 72 teams from 12 local school districts in Orange, Dutchess and Sullivan counties came together to compete in the Mid-Hudson Regional Odyssey of the Mind Competition (Region 5).Odyssey of the Mind is an intellectual contest of creativity, resourcefulness, mental acuity and expression.

The purpose of the competition is to focus on creative problem-solving using a team approach. It is based on the concept that “mind games” can be played with as much enthusiasm and competitive spirit as athletic games. The problems are divided into categories that include both long-term and spontaneous problem-solving.

Teams were scored on a combination of points earned from long-term solutions, spontaneous solutions and style.

The team from Monroe-Woodbury High School took first-place in the Net Working Problem category to earn a trip to the New York State Odyssey of the Mind Tournament on April 4 at SUNY Binghamton.

In addition, two Monroe-Woodbury students were recognized for their contributions to their team and the competition.