x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Goshen. Lending a hand

Goshen N.Y /
27 May 2020 | 02:09
    Goshen. Lending a hand
    The staff at the Child Care Council of Orange County Inc. in Goshen distributed supplies purchased from funding of the CARES Act on May 23 to more than 70 child care providers who remained open during the crisis. Provided photo.