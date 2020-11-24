Goshen. Jen Metzger concedes in race for the 42nd Senate District

Three weeks after Election Day, most of approximately 30,000 absentee and affidavit ballots have been counted in the contest for New York’s 42nd State Senate District and Senator Jen Metzger has conceded the race.

Metzger picked up a majority of the votes counted after election day, and the final margin will be less than one percentage point when the remaining ballots are counted.

Metzger issued the following statement:

“Serving the people of the Hudson Valley and Catskills as State Senator these past two years has been the great honor of my life. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to bring about positive change that improves people’s lives in this unique place we all love. I want to thank my dedicated and hardworking staff, as well as my campaign team and the hundreds of volunteers who made our people-powered campaign a purposeful and steady force down to the very end.

“In January, Mike Martucci will take this seat in the State Senate, and I wish him the best in his new position, because we all deserve good representation, regardless of our political point of view. Until then, I will serve the remainder of my time in office with the same energy and commitment I’ve given this job for the last two years. We cannot stop fighting for the dignity and well-being of all people in our communities. Whatever positive change we make in the world, we make together.”