Goshen. Chamber of Commerce and Orange County to help businesses re-open safely

Orange County and the county Chamber of Commerce are joining forces to obtain Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its 1,200 members and other small businesses to use during the re-opening process.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Orange County’s economy and we are here to do everything that we can to assist them,” County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “This vital equipment will help businesses re-open safely and keep their patrons at ease.”

At the direction of Neuhaus, Jim Burpoe, the commissioner of the county’s General Services/Information Technology Department, will work with chamber president Lynn Allen Cione to secure surgical masks, latex gloves, hand sanitizer and other equipment.

Orange County businesses can reach out to the chamber to place an order. Orders will be assessed with taxes and handling fees. The ordering and delivery process should take about 20 days.

For more information or to place an order, call the chamber at 845-294-1700 or visit info@orangeny.com.