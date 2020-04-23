Goshen. American Legion Post 488 honors Valley View Nursing Home staff with lunch during COVID-19 outbreak

Members of Monroe-based American Legion Post 488 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 488 knew the monthly lunch they deliver to Valley View Nursing Home veterans remains on hold, but that didn’t stop them from delivering a freshly prepared lunch for the Goshen nursing home’s activities staff this week.

“The support and love Mark La Bruna and his activities staff show all residents is second to none,” said lunch committee chairman Marty Currid. “They create an environment which brings smiles to the residents and reinforces how much they matter. We saw this every time we brought lunch to our veteran nursing home colleagues. This time, we wanted to demonstrate our appreciation to the activities staff and let them know how much they matter, because they really do.”

Currid stressed the monthly lunches are made possible through the generosity of local restaurateurs, who continue to stay open with takeout and/or delivery service.

“Please support them,” said Currid. “They are Bagel World, McDonalds, Captain’s Table, Planet Pizza and Amendola’s in Monroe and Mario’s in Highland Mills. They make these meals possible for our vets and, this month, the activities staff. If you’re tired of making meals at home and want or need a break, get takeout from them and take a night off.”

- Nancy Kriz