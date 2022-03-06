Fourth grader’s Sock It to the Homeless drive keeps needed socks coming

WARWICK – When fourth grader Kodey Bossio learned that new socks are among the least donated but most needed items for homeless people, he came up with an idea, his hugely productive contribution to his Sanfordville Elementary School program.

Kodey called his program, “Sock it to the homeless,” and last November and December he dropped off signs and paper bags at local businesses and asked them to help. They did, and he collected over 400 brand new pairs of socks.

“The homeless,” he said at that time, “can get health problems because they don’t have socks or they wear old ones. It’s sad to think they could get frostbite or infections, which is why we want to help them.”

His well-planned sock drive, which was reported in The Warwick Advertiser, continued through January and thanks to the extra publicity, along with the support of participating businesses, including Style Counsel, Forever Jewelers, Newhard’s, Track 7, Prizzies and ShopRite, over 1000 additional pairs of socks were collected.

“Thanks to the Warwick businesses, community and Sanfordville families and faculty, over 1,400 socks were delivered to the Bowery Mission in New York City,” said Kodey’s mother, Tina Bossio. “That’s over 2,800 warmer feet and estimated to be over $8,000 worth of new goods for the homeless. There were even blanket and towel donations. All of which the shelter happily took.”

Kodey reported that it was fun to load everything into the car and drive into the city in a sock mobile.

“The homeless people who were there while the socks were being dropped off helped carry them in. They were very thankful,” he said. “I wish I had even more socks.”

In support of developing creative problem solvers and socially responsible community members, Partners in Education (PIE) students, educators and parents co-created “Serving PIE to Others,” where for three months students focus on giving back to the community and beyond.

Kodey’s father, Damian Bossio expressed appreciation for PIE as an educational option in the Warwick school district.

“Our son has grown into a helpful, compassionate young man who looks to take an active role in solving problems, a quality that blossomed with the support of the cornerstones of PIE,” he said. “He looks for opportunities to help, and knows that no act of kindness is too small. After all, if you can make a difference to just one person, you’ve made a difference. “

# # #

PIC – Provided photo