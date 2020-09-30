Dangerous waters ahead for school funding

In past years, budgets adopted in the spring have enabled public schools to chart a safe course for the coming year.

Not this year. There are dangerous waters ahead.

The pandemic has hammered state revenues, raising fears among local educators that they will not receive a substantial amount of the aid they have been promised. State aid comprises a large portion of their budgets.

“We’re looking for the state to honor its obligation to fund education,” said Kevin Ziemba, Tuxedo School District business administrator. He and other educators hope for “more clarity” from Albany.

The Associated Press reports that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has threatened a 20 percent permanent across-the-board cut in aid to schools, hospitals and local governments if Congress doesn’t enact more aid to replace the state’s lost revenue.

A new provision in the state budget gives the governor the power to withhold aid to localities, including schools, subject to legislative review.

“The state cannot fully fund school aid for the entire school year without federal aid,” Robert Mujica, the state’s budget director, wrote in a Sept. 16 Albany Times-Union column.

The state budget appropriated the same amount of “Foundation Aid,” the main source of assistance to schools, in 2020-2021 as they received last year.

Other assistance in the budget includes aid for pre-kindergarten, expensive special education placements, school construction and transportation.

‘Pandemic adjustment’

The state imposed on all school districts an aid reduction styled as a “pandemic adjustment.” It was $15,852 in Tuxedo and $1,271,711 in Monroe-Woodbury. The increase was totally offset by federal aid, but the maneuver deprived the districts of the opportunity to use federal CARE Act resources to help cover the cost of educating students remotely.

All told Tuxedo was allocated $1,056,452 in aid, all of which it applied toward a $13,699,533 budget.

The state projected $54,234,230 in aid for Monroe-Woodbury, but the district only included $51,131,466 in its $183,999,908 spending plan, creating a 5.5-6.0 percent hedge against future cuts.

Both districts dipped into reserve funds. Monroe-Woodbury benefitted from savings achieved when the district was closed last spring.

‘School aid reductions are a last resort’

School districts were alarmed when the state announced plans to withhold some school aid in July and August. “Every dollar cut is a dollar lost to our educational program,” said Ziemba

The action didn’t affect Foundation Aid, but that program could be on the chopping block if a bailout is not approved in Washington. Much hinges on the election and the possible installation of a regime more sympathetic to New York’s pleas for help.

Meanwhile, Mujica wrote in his column that “New York hasn’t made any cut to school aid. School aid reductions are a last resort. Instead, we’re calibrating spending against revenue declines.... Since June, we’ve temporarily withheld approximately 1 percent of the $26.4 billion the state sends to school districts, or about $300 million of the $75 billion in total school spending.”

The state announced that it would make the entire payment due the districts last month, but there was no word about what would happen after that.

‘Education is a people business’

Some school districts, Pine Bush and Newburgh among them, have announced plans for possible mass layoffs. Among the factors that districts consider in making that calculation are their dependence on state aid and the needs of their students. Districts also may feel they have to act soon to minimize future disruptions.

Layoffs are not on the agenda right now at either the Monroe-Woodbury School District or Tuxedo.

“We don’t want to over-react,” said Patrick Cahill, Monroe-Woodbury, adding that such cuts would be “hard to reverse.”

Besides, Cahill thinks the full 20 percent cut will be avoided. If substantial cuts did occur, personnel would be impacted. “Education is a people business,” he said, noting that 75 percent of the district’s budget are devoted to salaries.

“Some school districts are acting prematurely as they undertake mass layoffs,” Mujica wrote. The state hasn’t withheld 20 percent of school aid. We all need to work together to fight for the federal assistance we deserve. New Yorkers gave $116 billion more to the federal government than we got back over the past five years, and now is the time when we need them to act to protect our children.”