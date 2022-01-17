Covid and opioids make ‘a great storm of the worst possible things’

Covid has amplified the already aggravated, ongoing opioid crisis. During the first pandemic year, 2020, the tristate area saw double-digit increases in overdoses, driven by “an alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine,” according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s first Public Safety Alert in six years.

In Orange County, N.Y., overdoses jumped by 25 percent from 2019 to 2020, mirroring a grim trend nationwide. In Sussex County, N.J., overdoses increased by 17 percent. Pike County, Pa., saw a rise of 15 percent, and Passaic County, N.J., 8 percent.

The DEA says the counterfeit pills are “mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate.”

The Centers for Disease Control says fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

And the number of people turning to drugs as a way to cope with the isolation and disruptions of the pandemic, now in its third year, is growing.

“We’re still in the midst of an epidemic, but I have to say that the Covid pandemic has kind of exacerbated things a little bit,” said Nicholas Loizzi, the alcohol and drug abuse director at the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services.

The mental health issues caused by the pandemic can be especially tough for those with an addiction problem. “A lot of people have found themselves back to that road of addiction,” Loizzi said.

The CDC also cites reduced access to drug treatment during the pandemic in explaining the increase in overdoses.

“It’s like a great storm of the worst possible things,” said Loizzi.

Will this kill me?

Like other opioids, fentanyl is a highly potent and addictive pain reliever. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain, according to the CDC.

Identifying drugs laced with fentanyl has become a real concern for people with addiction, even for users of recreational drugs like marijuana. In the United States, more than two-thirds of opioid overdose deaths involve fentanyl.

“Drug dealers and distributors are using fentanyl, not to try to kill people, but to give them the ultimate high,” said Loizzi. “But they’re not being careful in how much they put in, and it only takes a little bit to kill somebody.”

Fentanyl is often laced within other drugs, like cocaine or marijuana. Oftentimes, buyers and sellers don’t even know their supply has been contaminated. A record of 100,000 fatal overdoses in a year-long period from April 2020 to April 2021 demonstrated how the nation’s illegal drug supply is becoming more toxic and dangerous.

“Another thing that people are doing right now are taking fentanyl, putting them in pill presses, dyeing them to make them look like an oxycontin, 30-milligram pill,” said Chris Sorrentino, case management supervisor at Carbon Monroe Pike Drug & Alcohol Commission. “So people think they’re getting oxycontin, but they’re getting fentanyl, and it’s definitely another thing contributing to overdose deaths.”

One way to know for sure is to use a fentanyl test kit — small strips of paper that can detect fentanyl in any batch of illicit drugs, whether pills, powder, or injectables. But there’s a catch.

“The problem is, which is a loophole we have to work around, is if you are found with one of these test kits, it’s actually a crime of possession of paraphernalia for drug use in New Jersey,” said Loizzi.

It’s not so much a problem in New York. Tammy Rhein, the director of chemical dependency services at the Department of Mental Health in Orange County, said a lot of the work the department does involves handing out fentanyl test kits to those who need them.

“We are handing out test kits at our outreach efforts,” Rhein said. “And the department and the state are supporting of that.”

That’s not the case in Pennsylvania, though.

“Fentanyl strips for some reason are not legal, and I honestly don’t know why,” said Sorrentino. “It’s something a lot of people have been lobbying, at least in Pennsylvania. There’s no logic to it, especially for the fact that these tests are going to save people’s lives.”

Reaching out to those who need help

Drug manufacturers paid millions of dollars in court settlements last year for their contribution to the opioid crisis. In July, Johnson & Johnson agreed to give $240 million to New York State for its role in the epidemic and to forego the manufacture of opioids. In December, Teva Pharmaceuticals was the first settlement where a jury found an opioid manufacturer guilty in its contribution to the crisis. Still, hundreds of companies still have not seen their day in court.

“These funds will not bring back loved ones lost to the opioid epidemic but will hopefully assist others in getting treatment that can save their lives,” said Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus in a statement when announcing the county’s allotment.

Each of the tristate counties in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have their own initiatives to combat the opioid crisis within their communities. In New Jersey, Operation Helping Hand provides substance abuse treatment as an alternative to immediate incarceration.

Back in November, members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force concluded Operation Helping Hand, and made 33 arrests. Each person was screened privately by a peer recovery specialist from the Morris County Center for Addiction Recovery, Education and Success (CARES). Thirty-one of those arrested accepted substance-abuse treatment.

Sussex County’s Department of Health and Human Services, which Loizzi directs, has also been using its own resources to help those affected by the opioid crisis through residential (inpatient) services, outpatient counseling, halfway houses, detoxification services, and education.

“Over the last several years, as an overdose coalition, we’ve been trying to find different ways to bring awareness and help people seek treatment,” Loizzi said.

The Carbon Monroe Pike Drug & Alcohol Commission raises awareness and provides access to prevention, intervention, education and treatment services from all drugs, not just opioids. “The fact of the matter is that opioids still remain the overall percentage of overdose deaths,” said Sorrentino, the case management advisor. “We’ve seen an uptick in mostly alcohol, but it fluctuates each year. It’s a trend. Alcohol could be the number one now, but next year it could be opioids.”

“The biggest concern here is the increase that we’ve been seeing here is with the overdose deaths,” he said. “I know Covid has played a role in that, but it just helps us realize we need to find more effective ways to reach the individual that needs help.”