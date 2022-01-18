COVID-19 Recovery Program Offers Tailored Care for Active Infection and Post-COVID Syndrome

As Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Infection Rise, WMCHealth Alerts Community to Availability of Services at Good Samaritan Hospital, Bon Secours Community Hospital & St. Anthony Community Hospital

VALHALLA, N.Y. (January 12, 2022) – With confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection rising across the country, the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) is alerting community members to a comprehensive COVID-19 Recovery Program offered by our Good Samaritan Hospital, Bon Secours Community Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital. The COVID-19 Recovery Program at these three hospitals provides care to individuals at any phase of COVID-19 infection, from testing and diagnosis to treatment for lingering Post-COVID Syndrome symptoms.

Hundreds of residents of Orange and Rockland counties in New York and Pike County in Pennsylvania have benefited from the program’s services.

“Our COVID-19 Recovery Program provides an important service to local residents suffering from COVID-19 infection and its after-effects. Our goal is to help our neighbors heal and resume their daily lives,” said Mary P. Leahy, MD, MHA, CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System.

A Charted Course for COVID-19 Care

The hospitals offer testing services, and if a community member is found to be positive for COVID-19 infection, an assigned care manager will assess symptoms and refer the individual to the program. For those patients experiencing Post-COVID Syndrome symptoms – extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, joint pain, mental “fogginess” and more - care managers develop a plan tailored to their health needs. Each personalized COVID-19 treatment plan is led by providers in the WMC Health Physicians Bon Secours Medical Group with expertise in primary care, pulmonology (lungs), cardiology (heart), behavioral health, radiology and other specialties as needed.

The COVID-19 Recovery Program refers acutely ill patients to the Post-COVID-19 Recovery Program based at Westchester Medical Center, the WMC Health flagship hospital and quaternary care center for the Hudson Valley. The COVID-19 Recovery Program is accepting new patients. To request information, have an assessment of your symptoms over the phone or recommendation to physicians, please call 845.671.2640.