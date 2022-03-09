County-wide cookie bake celebrates Jewish holiday

Orange County Purim Cookie Bake

About 30 people met to amass 250 Hamantaschens in two hours at a county-wide cookie bake at Temple Sinai, of Middletown, on Sunday, sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County. . Hamantaschens are triangular cookies filled with sweets, eaten around the holiday of Purim, when Jewish people commemorate the history of their survival. Hamantaschens are also shared at Purim festivals, a fun celebration where kids and adults gather in costume and participate in playful activities, like carnivals and games.

The cookie is a major symbol of the holiday and simple to make. It’s a pocket pastry filled with jellies, jams, and sometimes chocolates. Participants ranging in age from young to old tailored their own confections and went home with a cookie recipe and a box of treats.

Although satisfying the palate was certainly a priority, Orange County residents reveled in this social-hands-on event funded by the Jewish Federation. For more information about upcoming free county-wide events, including the Orange County Purim Carnival on Sunday, March 13th, visit the Jewish Federation at https://JewishOrangeNY.org to see how you can get involved.