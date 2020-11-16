County to host holiday lights

The Orange County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation will present the 12th annual “Holiday Lights in Bloom” program beginning on Friday, Nov. 27 at the Arboretum, located at 41 Grove Street in Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Hamptonburgh.

This “Garden Themed” walk through light display is free and will be open to the public from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 27.

It will be closed on Christmas Day. Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item which will be donated to local food banks.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict safety and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Anyone who enters the park will be required to wear a mask. Visitors must also socially distance and observe all posted rules. Buses will not be allowed; groups are restricted to eight people and admission may be limited to comply with New York State COVID-19 mandates.

“The Lights in Bloom exhibit is a tradition in Orange County, and we are excited to have it back this year,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “Like most events, it will look and feel a little different this year, but I think it is important that the County hosts the popular event for our community. It is always a fun and exciting display for residents to enjoy with their friends and families.”