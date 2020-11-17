County clerk will not seek a third term

Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt announced on Tuesday, that she will not seek a third four-year term in 2021.

Elected in 2013 as the county’s 37th county clerk, Rabbitt has been successful in transforming the Clerk’s office to a more advanced and modernized advanced platform through the implementation of online records and electronic filing of court documents.

“My career in public service has been the experience of a lifetime,” Rabbitt said. “Beginning as a Village Trustee, progressing to Town Board Member, a State Assemblywoman and finally County Clerk, I’ve been provided the amazing opportunity to meet and help many wonderful people along the way. These past seven years as your County Clerk have been a remarkable journey. I have accomplished those things that I set out to accomplish, often in the face of very challenging circumstances.”

Affectionately known as “Annie,” Rabbitt was born in Brooklyn and raised in Greenwood Lake. She started her career in public service as a Village of Greenwood Lake Trustee and Town of Warwick Town Board member. Rabbitt was an Assemblywoman in the New York State Legislature, where she was known as a tireless advocate for her district and the interests of New York State.

“Annie has served Orange County with dignity and class,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “I’m proud to call her a friend and I thank her for all of her hard work and support during her tenure as County Clerk. I’ve had the pleasure of working with her closely and getting to know her well. I can say without hesitation that Annie’s number one priority was always providing residents with the most streamlined and efficient services and she has done a fantastic job. I’m sad to see Annie leave, but I wish her a well-deserved, adventure-filled retirement.”