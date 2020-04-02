Coronavirus updates

Emergency home meal delivery available

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt, the Woodbury Village Board and Falkirk Estate & Country Club have teamed up to provide emergency home meal delivery during the COVID-19 crisis to seniors and vulnerable populations in need in the Village of Woodbury and immediate surrounding area.

Meals will be delivered contactless (left at the front door) up to twice a week at no charge thanks to the generosity of Falkirk Estate & Country Club.

Seniors and vulnerable populations who are in need during this time can register for this meal assistance online at https://forms.gle/99yxiw2roam2QXZS8 or by calling Woodbury Village Hall at 845-928-7558 or Assemblyman Schmitt's office at 845-469-6929.

Support for Sacred Heart Parish Outreach Food Pantry

Local officials are asking residents to support the Sacred Heart Parish Outreach Food Pantry. This week the pantry expects to serve more than 150 families in the community, Monroe Mayor Neil Dwyer and Monroe Supervisor Tony Cardone said in a Facebook message earlier this. Dwyer added that food costs have tripled as the number of people needing assistance grows.

Checks can be sent to Sacred Heart Parish Outreach, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950; or the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley (write #2556F in memo on check), 195 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520.

American Legion Post 488 still collecting turkeys

Even during the coronavirus outbreak, American Legion Post 488 is teaming up with ShopRite of Monroe to collect turkeys for needy veterans during this Easter and Passover season.The Post is closed, but the need to help veterans still exists, according to Marty Currid, who coordinates the drive for Post 488.

All people need to do is bring their turkeys to the ShopRite courtesy counter, and staff will be sure it gets to the right people for distribution. Be sure to maintain social distancing requirements while standing online.

Smith’s Clove Park closes

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Smith’s Clove Park is closed until further notice.

All public programs and events are canceled, all indoor facilities are closed to the public, and all park playgrounds, athletic courts and sports fields are closed.

Utility fees suspended

The two major utility companies in the 39th Senate District, Orange and Rockland and Central Hudson, will waive late fees for customers affected by the coronavirus, said New York State Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley), who reached out to both utilities.

Orange and Rockland is suspending any electric and gas service shut-offs involving customers having bill payment difficulties, suspending new late payment charges for all customers, suspending no access fees, suspending telephone and email collection notices, and suspending final bill collection agency activity.

Planned Parenthood launches telehealth services

Patients can now access health care from Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) without visiting a center in person. Instead of risking exposure to the COVID-19 virus, the group’s virtual health-care service connects patients to Planned Parenthood’s providers online or by phone.

Working in partnership with state and local providers, Planned Parenthood can treat patients who need vital sexual and reproductive health care by secure video conferencing and telephone. The range of services offered by this means includes birth control, emergency contraception, trans/nonbinary hormone therapy, STI treatment and more.

Planned Parenthood has more than 30 locations statewide, including offices in Goshen and Newburgh. To reduce your chances of exposure to COVID-19, book a virtual appointment by going online to www.ppgreaterny.org or by calling 1-800-230-PLAN.