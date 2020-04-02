Home
Home
News
Local News
Cornwall. Skoufis and staff assist Hudson Valley Food Bank
Cornwall
/
02 Apr 2020 | 01:24
State Sen. James Skoufis and his team volunteered during the Friday morning shift at the Hudson Valley Food Bank in Cornwall in an effort to support food pantries across the Senate District. His team will be volunteering weekly at the food bank for the duration of the pandemic. In addition to this, Skoufis released an interactive map outlining all the food programs (food banks, food pantries, and soup kitchens) in the 39th Senate District. This resource can be found on his senate website: nysenate.gov/senators/james-skoufis.
(
Provided photo
)
