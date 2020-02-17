Cornwall-on-Hudson. PCSB Community Foundation donates $5,000 to the Food Bank

The PCSB Community Foundation recently donated $5,000 to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, an organization based in Cornwall-on-Hudson that works to alleviate hunger by collecting and distributing food donations to charitable agencies throughout six local counties.

The PCSB Community Foundation’s mission is to identify nonprofit organizations within PCSB Bank’s Lower Hudson Valley footprint that need financial support and provide donations.

PCSB Bank (www.pcsb.com), a New York-chartered stock commercial bank, has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters in Yorktown Heights and 15 branch offices located throughout Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties.