Comet Neowise is riding high

22 Jul 2020 | 03:27
This spectacular photograph taken on July 17 by Greg Wolcott captures Comet Neowise as it streaks through the night sky. If you want to see it before it goes -- not to be seen again for 6,800 years, according to NASA -- find an open area after nightfall and look to the northwest. If you want to take your own photo, Mads Peter Iversen of Fstoppers.com suggests using a tripod, a medium to long lens, and a focal length of 50mm, increasing the focal length if needed. “Dial-in a 2-second shutter speed, an aperture of f/5.6, ISO 1,600, and a white balance of daylight,” he says. To track the comet’s progress, visit nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise.