College notes

Graduations

A total of 195 students completed degree requirements during the fall 2019 semester to graduate from SUNY Orange in December. Among those students were:

Blooming Grove: Colleen M. Bancroft and Genevieve Merrigan

Central Valley: Drake Barczak

Monroe: Maryna Bella Earley, Andrew Tyler Johnson, Amber M. Mercado, Jessica L. Parzer and Ashley Youyoute

Dean’s List

Christopher Urio of Highland Mills was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Cortland. The 2016 graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School is now a phyical education major at Cortland. He is the son of Thomas and Patricia Urio.