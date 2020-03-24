Chabad serves community virtually during corona crises

Due to the coronavirus, synagogues, like all places of gathering, have temporarily closed their doors.

But Chabad does not see it as closing doors, but rather as opening new ones.

“Hundreds of new synagogues have opened in Orange County,” said Rabbi Pesach Burston, director of Chabad in Orange County. “These synagogues have ‘opened’ in the homes and hearts of the Jewish community.

“In fact,” he added, “the epicenter of Judaism has always been the home, not the synagogue.”

Chabad has made many classes and services virtual, so the community can "attend" from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Hebrew School, classes, some synagogue services and even a CTeen game night have been live-streamed with households participating "together."

“While our doors may be closed, our lines are open,” said Chana Burston. “If you need to talk, have a question, or need assistance, you can always reach out to us by phone, email or social media.”

The Chabad Cares Committee is also available to support anyone in need of company via the phone.

“Even when we have to be alone, we can do it together,” said Rabbi Pesach. “We are in this together. We didn't ask for it, we don't want it, but we can make the best of it. Unprecedented times create unprecedented opportunities. Social distancing can create family bonding.”

Coronavirus nixed your Seder plans?

Rabbi Pesach will be teaching all about Pesach (the holiday of Passover). These classes, open to all free of charge, will provide step-by-step guidance on leading a “DIY Seder.”

Chabad online resources quick links

Pesach Classes with Rabbi Pesach (DIY Seder) – www.ChabadOrange.com/MySeder

Passover Resources, Recipes, Guides & More – www.ChabadOrange.com/MyPesach

Ma Nishtanah Trainer – www.ChabadOrange.com/2481410

Virtual Hebrew School – www.ChabadOrange.com/CHSlive

Make your own Challah for Shabbat – www.ChabadOrange.com/MyChallah

Coronavirus Resources & Inspiration - www.ChabadOrange.com/Coronavirus

Kids Page – full of fun and educational games, videos and resources – www.ChabadOrange.com/kids

Passover like no other

Chabad understands that “this Passover will be different from all other Passovers.” Due to the corona crises, with restrictions of travel and gathering, many will be making Passover Seders at home for the very first time. Chabad is available to assist with any questions one may have regarding or provisions one may need for Passover.

Chabad can be reached at 845-782-2770, rabbi@ChabadOrange.com, www.ChabadOrange.com.

Chabad wishes all “blessings for good health and may Corona passover all of us.”