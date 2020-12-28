Central Valley. Village of Woodbury seeks volunteers for Revitalization Committee

The Village of Woodbury Board of Trustees has created a committee to revitalize the village.

This committee will consist of nine to eleven members and the time commitment is unknown as this is a new venture for the village.

There is no compensation for serving on this committee.

Any interested individual that lives in the Village of Woodbury is encouraged to submit a letter of interest.

Letters of interest are being sought until 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, and may be sent to Village Clerk Desiree Potvin via:

Email at villageclerk@villageofwoodbury.com;

Fax 928-9278; or

Mailed to PO Box 546, Central Valley, NY 10917.

Letters must include your name, primary address, best telephone number to reach you on and your email address.

Watch the Dec. 10 Village Board meeting at which the board discussed its vision for what this committee would be tasked with. All meetings are accessible via YouTube (Woodbury Orange County, NY page).