Central Valley. Update on Monroe-Woodbury School District ballots

Monroe-Woodbury Schools Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez issued the following regarding the ballots for this year’s school budget vote and school board election:

The district has just learned from NTS Data, the company responsible for the printing and mailing of the ballots, that M-W ballots were mailed, Tuesday, June 2. We anticipate that ballots should begin to arrive in resident mailboxes by the end of the week. The school district must receive completed ballots by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

To help facilitate receipt of completed ballots, Monroe-Woodbury will have ballot drop-off boxes available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days and at the following locations:

· Friday, June 5

· Monday, June 8

· Tuesday, June 9

Locations

· Central Valley Elementary, 45 Route 32, Central Valley

· Education Center, 278 Route 32, Central Valley

· Pine Tree Elementary, 156 Pine Tree Road, Monroe

These boxes will be continuously monitored and will be secured with a lock and key. If you have questions related to the absentee ballots, please view the Absentee Ballot Q&A, which also includes a short instructional video.

If you have questions email them to communications@mw.k12.ny.us or leave a message at 845-460-6200 ext. 6262. Visit the Budget Page for more information about the proposed budget.

Sending best wishes to you and your loved ones for continued good health.