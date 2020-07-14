Central Valley. Towns 4 Troops hosts virtual Iron Chef BBQ competition

Towns 4 Troops is a non-profit organization that originated around the annual First Responder Iron Chef Style BBQ competition seven years ago in an effort to raise funds to reach the social needs of local military and family members.

The seventh annual Iron Chef competition takes place this Sunday, July 19, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Because of the restrictions prompted by COVID-19, this year’s competition between four First Responder Teams and four local restaurants will be a virtual experience, complete with celebrity judges, a virtual kids corner, music and more.

Follow on the group’s website (towns4troops.com) and on Facebook (facebook.com/Towns4troops) for updates.

“We so often take for granted the luxury of taking our spouses out to dinner, planning a night with friends to watch the big game, sharing a holiday meal or being at the hospital when your child is born,” group says on its website. “This moved us to create an organization to raise funds to be able to support just that, for those who protect and support us so faithfully.