Central Valley. The Harlem Wizards return to Monroe-Woodbury High School

The Monroe-Woodbury Dream Team of faculty and staff volunteers will take on the Harlem Wizards in a fun-filled family basketball event to benefit the High School Interact Club on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium.

Interact is a school and community-minded service organization that schedules student volunteers wherever their help is needed. The Harlem Wizards Basketball team attracts a sell-out crowd everywhere they play so get your tickets early for discounted prices.

Ticket information:

How to purchase:

Visit http://www.harlemwizards.com and click “Buy Tickets”

Reserved and Courtside Plus tickets can be purchased online only

Will Call tickets are available for purchase at the High School Main Office

Prices:

Student admission: $12 + tax in advance; $15 at the door

Adult admission: $14 + tax in advance; $17 at the door

Reserved Seats: $20 + tax includes up close seats and a 13×19 poster

Courtside Plus Seats: $30 + tax includes courtside reserved seating, a 10-minute meet and greet and a special souvenir. There are very few Courtside Plus seats available so order early.