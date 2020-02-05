Central Valley. Spring enrichment swimming and diving classes begin March 14

Spring Enrichment Swimming is here with classes for everyone from infants to adults. Classes are available on weekday afternoons as well as Saturdays at the Middle School Pool beginning Saturday, March 14. Swim classes fill up quickly so don’t wait to register.

To streamline the process for families, the school district uses an online system for payment and class registration. Among the features is an option to confirm your registration with a printed receipt.

To register:

Click to access the M-W web store.

A pop-up window allows users to log in or create an account; however, simply click the X or the purple background to bypass the pop-up.

Click on Spring Enrichment

Use the online form and the drop-down menus under the class names to choose days and times.

Once your class (or classes) is selected, click Add to Cart and continue to the payment section. VISA, Mastercard, Discover and eCheck options are available.

For questions or more information, email belezovic@mw.k12.ny.us.