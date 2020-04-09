x
Central Valley. Once a Crusader, always a Crusader

09 Apr 2020 | 10:58
    Joe Guyt shared this image of his front door in Central Valley. "Trying to provide some normalcy for my Monroe-Woodbury High School senior daughter, Quinn Guyt. The class of 2020 needs cheering on as their end of high school draws near and they're social distancing at home." ( Photo by Joe Guyt)